Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 18,006 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $20,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Prologis by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Prologis by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Prologis by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 275,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,748,000 after acquiring an additional 75,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.27.

PLD opened at $100.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.68 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.98 and its 200-day moving average is $131.22.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

