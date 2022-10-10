Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 548,027 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,187,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,027 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $19,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $647,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 352,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 197,131 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,530,437 shares of company stock worth $10,136,827 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

