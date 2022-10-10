Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $22,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $362.60 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.02 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $451.39 and a 200-day moving average of $434.09.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,792,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.38, for a total value of $442,978.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,966,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,792,005.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,600,752 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.63.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

