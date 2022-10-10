Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,071,884 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,358 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $20,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Condire Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,273,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 528,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.28.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $4.05 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $415.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.06%.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.