Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 103,429 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 296,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,429 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $24,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Twilio by 864.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Twilio by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $76.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $373.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.85.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $112,783.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,910 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

