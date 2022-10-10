Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 2,167 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $19,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $503.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $514.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.94.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Several research firms have commented on HUM. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $494.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.28.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

