Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 77,058 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,393,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,058 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $24,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,007 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 96.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,128,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 95.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,241,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 31.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,094,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,740,000 after purchasing an additional 747,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Plains GP news, Director Ellen Desanctis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plains GP Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Bank of America raised shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

PAGP stock opened at $11.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $16.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.