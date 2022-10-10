Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,186 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $51,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 67,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $138.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

