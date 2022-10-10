Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694,973 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 784,725 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $22,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in General Motors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 5.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in General Motors by 8.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.61.

NYSE:GM opened at $33.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

