Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 396,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,507 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $22,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 210,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Coupa Software by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Coupa Software by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Coupa Software by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.35.

Coupa Software Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $58.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $259.90.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $95,923.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,455 shares of company stock worth $1,583,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.