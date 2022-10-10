Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $23,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $625,540,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Equinix by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,988,106,000 after purchasing an additional 430,704 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Equinix by 180.6% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 261,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,811,000 after purchasing an additional 168,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $716.00 to $571.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $789.06.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $541.86 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.08 and a 1-year high of $853.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $645.79 and a 200 day moving average of $671.66. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

