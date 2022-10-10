Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $21,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 115.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 158.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at $702,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at $702,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLAB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $125.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.47 and a 1-year high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 239.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

