Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 274,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $23,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $362,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 89.8% during the second quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 213.6% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,449,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,217,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

VT stock opened at $80.25 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $78.87 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.33.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

