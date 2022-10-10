Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $19.89 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,860 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $19,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,469 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Match Group by 327.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $324,212,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,568,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,383,000 after acquiring an additional 920,154 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH stock opened at $48.29 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The company had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.23.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

