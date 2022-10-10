Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $21.08 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 434,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $21,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,931,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,276,000 after purchasing an additional 203,441 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Yum China by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,674,000 after acquiring an additional 955,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Yum China by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after acquiring an additional 282,974 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Yum China by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,375,000 after acquiring an additional 166,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Yum China by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,473,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,440,000 after acquiring an additional 592,864 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YUMC opened at $48.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $61.29.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

