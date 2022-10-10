Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $22.67 Million Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,321,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,273 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $22,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCID has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 29.88.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at 13.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is 18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 6.75. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of 13.12 and a 1 year high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.44 by 0.11. The business had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.