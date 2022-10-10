Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $23.87 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,138,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 342,545 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $14.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

