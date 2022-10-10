Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $23.92 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,656 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,506 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $23,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 38.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $86.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.90 and a 200-day moving average of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $123.36.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.22.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

