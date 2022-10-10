Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $25.39 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $25,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.03 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.61.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
