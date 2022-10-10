Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $24,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 751.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Black Knight during the second quarter worth $3,614,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 86.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 44.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $66.02 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). Black Knight had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

