Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,208,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $20,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Plug Power by 929.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 62.4% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Plug Power by 3,363.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Plug Power Stock Down 5.6 %

PLUG stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.10. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.