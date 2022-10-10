Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,400 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $21,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,978 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5,408.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $40.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

