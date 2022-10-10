Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $125.96 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

