Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 12,862 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $21,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,161 shares of company stock worth $6,872,971. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $84.23 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.