Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 25,551 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,814 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,551 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $25,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $129.79 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.44.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

