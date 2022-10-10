Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,570 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $21,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 355,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,770,000 after acquiring an additional 41,127 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $134.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.