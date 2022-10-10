Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 359,558 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,248,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,558 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $22,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ping Identity by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Ping Identity by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $28.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ping Identity

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.22). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $2,787,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,002,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Ping Identity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ping Identity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.35.

Ping Identity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

