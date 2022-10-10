Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 17,329 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,329 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Danaher by 916.7% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after buying an additional 1,053,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after buying an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Danaher by 68.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after buying an additional 994,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Stock Down 3.4 %
DHR stock opened at $268.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.15. The company has a market cap of $195.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher
In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.33.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
