Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 173,301 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,725,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,301 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $23,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTLR opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 2.86. Rattler Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

