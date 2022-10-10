Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 577,645 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 577,645 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $195.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.61 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.53.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

