Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 75,704 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,231,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,704 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $22,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in C3.ai by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in C3.ai by 1.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. raised its position in C3.ai by 26.0% during the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 7.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $12.54 on Monday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $53.82. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 85.25%. The company had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. C3.ai’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,043,882.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other C3.ai news, Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,043,882.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $34,290.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,424. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

