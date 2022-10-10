Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 416,141 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Deere & Company by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,976,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $988,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

DE opened at $356.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

