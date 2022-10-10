M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 520,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,781 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $82,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.6% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Robert W. Baird raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.86.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $182.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.05. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

