National Bank Financial Comments on Parkland Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.80.
Parkland Trading Down 1.5 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director James Pantelidis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.70 per share, with a total value of C$33,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,644,151.10. In other news, Director James Pantelidis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.70 per share, with a total value of C$33,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,644,151.10. Also, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.84 per share, with a total value of C$135,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,562 shares in the company, valued at C$357,418.08. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $415,194.
About Parkland
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
Further Reading
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.