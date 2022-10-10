National Bank Financial Weighs in on Cogeco Communications Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a report issued on Thursday, October 6th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.36 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.80. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $9.25 per share.

CCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. CIBC downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$110.07.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

TSE CCA opened at C$67.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$66.89 and a 52-week high of C$114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$728.12 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Cogeco Communications

In related news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$87.41 per share, with a total value of C$760,461.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 47,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,186,910.26. In related news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock bought 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$84.00 per share, with a total value of C$74,757.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,757.33. Also, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$87.41 per share, with a total value of C$760,461.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,186,910.26. Insiders bought 45,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,880 in the last ninety days.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Recommended Stories

