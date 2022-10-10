National Bankshares Cuts Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$44.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Parkland from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.80.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PKI opened at C$29.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.51. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$28.71 and a twelve month high of C$39.45. The stock has a market cap of C$4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parkland

About Parkland

In other Parkland news, Director James Pantelidis purchased 1,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,407,745.29. In related news, Director James Pantelidis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$33,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 251,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,407,745.29. Also, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.84 per share, with a total value of C$135,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$357,418.08. Insiders have acquired 12,435 shares of company stock worth $415,194 over the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.