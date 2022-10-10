National Bankshares Cuts Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$44.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Parkland from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.80.
Parkland Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of PKI opened at C$29.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.51. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$28.71 and a twelve month high of C$39.45. The stock has a market cap of C$4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45.
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
