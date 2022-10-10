NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 1,037 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.3% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of PFE opened at $42.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.68. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $237.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

