NBT Bank N A NY Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $120.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.91. The company has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

