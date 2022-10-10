New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 15,100 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 2,816.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after buying an additional 926,636 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 144,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

Shares of JBLU opened at $6.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

