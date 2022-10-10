Newmont Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research report issued on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.76.

NYSE NEM opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average is $59.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,232,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

