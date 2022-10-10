Newmont Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a report issued on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.99 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NGT. National Bankshares upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$90.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of NGT opened at C$58.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$76.04. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$53.19 and a 52-week high of C$108.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.51 billion and a PE ratio of 48.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.708 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

