NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.8 %

PFE opened at $42.32 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $237.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

