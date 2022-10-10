Nicholas Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $40,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $120.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.91.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Fubon Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

