Nicholas Company Inc. Has $9.48 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Price Performance

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

CVX stock opened at $160.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.13. The firm has a market cap of $314.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.