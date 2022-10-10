Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 29,405 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,295 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,405 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.2% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $57,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,744,000. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,054,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $504.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.00.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

