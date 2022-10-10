Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) & PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Head to Head Analysis

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and PacWest Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $238.92 million 4.00 $60.65 million $5.41 13.17 PacWest Bancorp $1.35 billion 1.99 $606.96 million $4.34 5.27

PacWest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Nicolet Bankshares. PacWest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicolet Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 26.38% 9.82% 1.12% PacWest Bancorp 35.95% 13.78% 1.33%

Volatility and Risk

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.1% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and PacWest Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A PacWest Bancorp 0 3 5 0 2.63

Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.33%. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.78%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than Nicolet Bankshares.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats Nicolet Bankshares on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, and remote deposit capture services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks, as well as facilitates crop insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 52 branches throughout Wisconsin and Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, remote deposit, and online and mobile banking services; and automated teller machine services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, venture capital and private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of February 1, 2022, it operated through 69 full-service branches located in California; one branch located in Durham, North Carolina; one branch located in Denver, Colorado; and various loan production offices. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

