Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $366,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 52,958 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.9 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $97.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $177.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.