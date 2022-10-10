NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,180 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,131,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 8.0 %

NVDA stock opened at $120.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

