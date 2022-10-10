Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $883,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

