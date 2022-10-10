Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,818 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,873 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.1% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 51,397 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

